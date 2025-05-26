Indian Consulate Officer dies in road accident in Omanthai

May 26, 2025   02:24 pm

An officer attached to the Consulate General of India in Jaffna has died following a tragic road accident in Omanthai, Vavuniya this morning (26), according to Omanthai Police.

The accident occurred when the car in which they were travelling in, en route to Jaffna from Colombo, collided with a tipper truck that was heading to Omanthai from Jaffna.

The deceased has been identified as a 52-year-old employee of the Indian Consulate.

His wife, son, and father-in-law, who sustained serious injuries in the accident, have been admitted to the District General Hospital in Vavuniya for treatment.

Omanthai Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

