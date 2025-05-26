President meets Lions Clubs Chief to strengthen youth mental health programs

President meets Lions Clubs Chief to strengthen youth mental health programs

May 26, 2025   03:11 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met with Fabrício Oliveira, International President of Lions Clubs International, at the Presidential Secretariat today (26) to discuss strengthening collaboration on youth mental health and social welfare initiatives in Sri Lanka.

The discussions centred on expanding joint efforts to enhance mental health support systems and improve social welfare programmes targeting children and youth across the country, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Oliveira reaffirmed Lions Clubs International’s commitment to promoting mental health resilience and social well-being among youth.

He highlighted the organisation’s ongoing efforts in Sri Lanka, including initiatives on food security, disaster response, and education, which he said would remain key priorities moving forward.

President Dissanayake expressed appreciation for the organisation’s sustained partnership and commended its contributions to national development, the PMD said.

Also present at the meeting were Anil Jayantha Fernando, Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development; Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the President; Roshan Gamage, Senior Additional Secretary to the President; and a delegation from Lions Clubs International.

--PMD—

