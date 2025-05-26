Funeral ceremony of late Malini Fonseka underway at Independence Square

Funeral ceremony of late Malini Fonseka underway at Independence Square

May 26, 2025   04:14 pm

The funeral ceremony of Sri Lankan cinema icon and veteran actress Malini Fonseka, widely known as the “Queen of Sri Lankan Cinema,” has commenced at Independence Square in Colombo.

The ceremony is being held with full state honours and is currently attended by Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, government ministers, political leaders, artists, and a large number of members of the public.

Watch the live broadcast of the proceedings above.

