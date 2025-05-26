Legal action against 1,470 for maintaining mosquito breeding grounds

Legal action against 1,470 for maintaining mosquito breeding grounds

May 26, 2025   04:20 pm

Over 30,000 premises with potential mosquito breeding sites have been identified during the special island-wide mosquito control program conducted from May 9 to 24, the Ministry of Health said.

According to the Ministry, a total of 128,824 premises were inspected during the program, and 31,145 locations were found to have conditions conducive to mosquito breeding.

In addition, 6,777 premises were identified as having active mosquito larvae. Red notices were issued to 3,916 individuals for maintaining mosquito breeding grounds.

Legal action is being initiated against another 1,470 individuals, the Ministry stated.

The Ministry of Health further urged the public to remain vigilant, noting that the risk of dengue infections may rise in the coming weeks due to the onset of the southwest monsoon.

