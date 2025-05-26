LG Polls: Deadline to submit campaign finance reports ends at midnight tomorrow

LG Polls: Deadline to submit campaign finance reports ends at midnight tomorrow

May 26, 2025   08:08 pm

The deadline for all candidates who contested the 2925 Local Government (LG) Elections to submit their campaign income and expenditure reports ends at midnight tomorrow (27).

The Election Commission has emphasized that all candidates are required to prepare and submit their financial disclosures in line with the provisions of the Election Expenditure Regulation Act No. 03 of 2023.

These reports must be handed over to the Returning Officers of the respective electoral districts before midnight tomorrow.
 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'NPP govt is a govt for the people' - President tells new LG members (English)

'NPP govt is a govt for the people' - President tells new LG members (English)

Cases of dengue and chikungunya on the rise, Dy Health Minister (English)

Cases of dengue and chikungunya on the rise, Dy Health Minister (English)

Second-year student at Wayamba National College of Education commits suicide in hostel (English)

Second-year student at Wayamba National College of Education commits suicide in hostel (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.05.25

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.05.25

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ex-Minister Duminda Dissanayake remanded over 'gold-plated' T-56 firearm (English)

Ex-Minister Duminda Dissanayake remanded over 'gold-plated' T-56 firearm (English)