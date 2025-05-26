LG Polls: Deadline to submit campaign finance reports ends at midnight tomorrow

The deadline for all candidates who contested the 2925 Local Government (LG) Elections to submit their campaign income and expenditure reports ends at midnight tomorrow (27).

The Election Commission has emphasized that all candidates are required to prepare and submit their financial disclosures in line with the provisions of the Election Expenditure Regulation Act No. 03 of 2023.

These reports must be handed over to the Returning Officers of the respective electoral districts before midnight tomorrow.

