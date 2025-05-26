Polish Foreign Minister to lead EU delegation to Sri Lanka

Polish Foreign Minister to lead EU delegation to Sri Lanka

May 26, 2025   08:58 pm

Radosław Sikorski, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland, in the context of Poland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union, will undertake an official visit to Sri Lanka from 28 to 31 May 2025.

Foreign Minister Sikorski will visit Sri Lanka representing Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.

During this visit, the Polish Foreign Minister is expected to pay courtesy calls on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, and hold discussions with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, aimed at strengthening the longstanding cooperation between Sri Lanka and the European Union.

The Polish Foreign Minister will be accompanied by senior officials from the European Union and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland, the statement added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'NPP govt is a govt for the people' - President tells new LG members (English)

'NPP govt is a govt for the people' - President tells new LG members (English)

Cases of dengue and chikungunya on the rise, Dy Health Minister (English)

Cases of dengue and chikungunya on the rise, Dy Health Minister (English)

Second-year student at Wayamba National College of Education commits suicide in hostel (English)

Second-year student at Wayamba National College of Education commits suicide in hostel (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.05.25

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.05.25

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ex-Minister Duminda Dissanayake remanded over 'gold-plated' T-56 firearm (English)

Ex-Minister Duminda Dissanayake remanded over 'gold-plated' T-56 firearm (English)