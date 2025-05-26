Polish Foreign Minister to lead EU delegation to Sri Lanka

Radosław Sikorski, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland, in the context of Poland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union, will undertake an official visit to Sri Lanka from 28 to 31 May 2025.

Foreign Minister Sikorski will visit Sri Lanka representing Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.

During this visit, the Polish Foreign Minister is expected to pay courtesy calls on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, and hold discussions with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, aimed at strengthening the longstanding cooperation between Sri Lanka and the European Union.

The Polish Foreign Minister will be accompanied by senior officials from the European Union and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland, the statement added.