New Zealand reaffirms commitment to expand financial support for Sri Lanka

A meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand Winston Peters and President Anura Kumara Dissanayake took place this afternoon (26) at the Presidential Secretariat during Mr. Peters’ official visit to Sri Lanka.

Conveying greetings on behalf of the Government and the people of New Zealand, Peters congratulated President Dissanayake on his victory in both the Presidential and General Elections, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

He reaffirmed the longstanding friendship between the two nations and acknowledged the recent re-establishment of diplomatic relations.

Deputy Prime Minister Peters expressed the Government of New Zealand’s strong appreciation for the positive developments taking place in Sri Lanka following the recent presidential and general election victories.

He acknowledged the significant steps taken by the new administration towards political stability, economic recovery, and social progress, and commended the leadership of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in steering the country in the right direction.

Peters further emphasized that New Zealand recognizes Sri Lanka’s current trajectory as a promising foundation for sustainable growth and long-term development. In this context, he announced that the New Zealand government remains committed to deepening its financial support in the future.

President Dissanayake noted that Deputy Prime Minister Peters’ visit marks the beginning of a new chapter in Sri Lanka–New Zealand relations, the PMD said.

The President briefed Peters on Sri Lanka’s progress in economic, social and political stabilization following the recent elections. He emphasized the government’s commitment to further strengthen these areas to ensure long-term national development.

The President also highlighted the importance of reconciliation, noting that long-standing divisions among the people had led to prolonged conflict. He stated that his government is prioritizing peace-building and national unity as key pillars of the reconciliation process, the statement added.

Discussions also explored opportunities to enhance bilateral cooperation in key sectors such as agriculture, education and tourism. Both parties expressed their commitment to working closely to advance these areas of mutual interest.

Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando along with Senior Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamage, were also present at the meeting.

--PMD—