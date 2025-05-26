Application period for re-correction of 2024 A/L results extended

Application period for re-correction of 2024 A/L results extended

May 26, 2025   09:58 pm

The Department of Examinations has announced an extension of the application period for the re-scrutiny of results of the 2024 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination. 

This decision was made in response to numerous requests received from candidates who were unable to submit their applications during the initial period, the department said.

Accordingly, the department said it will re-open the online application portal for re-correction requests from May 28 to May 30, 2025.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Dy Tourism Minister responds to reports of bikini ban in Arugam Bay (English)

Dy Tourism Minister responds to reports of bikini ban in Arugam Bay (English)

Dy Tourism Minister responds to reports of bikini ban in Arugam Bay (English)

Sri Lanka bids farewell to Queen of Sinhala Cinema, Malini Fonseka (English)

Sri Lanka bids farewell to Queen of Sinhala Cinema, Malini Fonseka (English)

President meets Lions Clubs Chief to strengthen youth mental health programs (English)

President meets Lions Clubs Chief to strengthen youth mental health programs (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'NPP govt is a govt for the people' - President tells new LG members (English)

'NPP govt is a govt for the people' - President tells new LG members (English)

Cases of dengue and chikungunya on the rise, Dy Health Minister (English)

Cases of dengue and chikungunya on the rise, Dy Health Minister (English)

Second-year student at Wayamba National College of Education commits suicide in hostel (English)

Second-year student at Wayamba National College of Education commits suicide in hostel (English)