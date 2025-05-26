Application period for re-correction of 2024 A/L results extended

The Department of Examinations has announced an extension of the application period for the re-scrutiny of results of the 2024 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination.

This decision was made in response to numerous requests received from candidates who were unable to submit their applications during the initial period, the department said.

Accordingly, the department said it will re-open the online application portal for re-correction requests from May 28 to May 30, 2025.