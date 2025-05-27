Showery weather condition to enhance in next few days

Showery weather condition to enhance in next few days

May 27, 2025   06:46 am

Due to the influence of the active southwest monsoon weather condition, showery weather over the Western, and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts is likely to enhance during the next few days, the Meteorology Department says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts.

Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts, the Met. Department said.

A few showers may occur elsewhere.Strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

