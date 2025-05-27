Tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka surpass 1 million in 2025

May 27, 2025   10:12 am

In a significant development, the total number of tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka so far in 2025 has surpassed one million.

According to latest figures released by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA), as of 25 May 2025, a total of 1,006,097 foreign nationals have arrived in the country.

The SLTDA noted that although it took until June to surpass the one million tourist arrival mark in 2024, within six months the mark was breached this year.  

Meanwhile, a total of 109,213 tourists have arrived in the country in the first 25 days of May.

A total of 39,070 tourists arrived from India in May which accounts to 35.8%. Furthermore, 7,661 persons from the United Kingdom, 7,139 from China, 6,143 from Germany and 5,637 Bangladeshi nationals have also visited Sri Lanka this month.

Meanwhile, among the number of tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in 2025, 196,129 individuals are from India.

Furthermore, 110,043 individuals from Russia and 94,714 persons from the UK also visited Sri Lanka in 2025, the SLTDA noted.

