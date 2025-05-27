Private Members Bill to be tabled to amend PC Elections Act

May 27, 2025   10:37 am

A Private Member’s Bill is scheduled to be tabled in Parliament to amend the Provincial Councils Elections Act (No. 2 of 1988).

The motion is scheduled to be tabled by Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) Batticaloa District Member of Parliament Shanakiyan Rasamanickam.

The bill is expected to eliminate the existing impediments to hold the delayed Provincial Council Elections.

Parliamentarian Shanakiyan Rasamanickam stated that the relevant bill will be presented in the forthcoming in parliamentary session.

