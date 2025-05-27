Landslide warnings issued for several areas in four districts
May 27, 2025 11:09 am
Early landslide warnings have been issued for multiple areas in four districts as heavy rainfall continues in parts of the island.
Landslide warnings will be in effect until 10:00 p.m. tomorrow (May 28), the National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO) said.
Accordingly, a Level 1 (Yellow) warning issued for several Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) and surrounding areas in the Galle, Kalutara, Kandy and Kegalle districts as follows:
Galle: Elpitiya Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.
Kalutara: Palindanuwara Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.
Kandy: Ganga Ihala Korale and Pasbage Korale Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.
Kegalle: Bulathkohupitiya, Ruwanwella, Aranayake and Yatiyanthota Divisional Secretariat and surrounding areas.