Landslide warnings issued for several areas in four districts

Early landslide warnings have been issued for multiple areas in four districts as heavy rainfall continues in parts of the island.

Landslide warnings will be in effect until 10:00 p.m. tomorrow (May 28), the National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO) said.

Accordingly, a Level 1 (Yellow) warning issued for several Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) and surrounding areas in the Galle, Kalutara, Kandy and Kegalle districts as follows:

Galle: Elpitiya Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.

Kalutara: Palindanuwara Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.

Kandy: Ganga Ihala Korale and Pasbage Korale Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.

Kegalle: Bulathkohupitiya, Ruwanwella, Aranayake and Yatiyanthota Divisional Secretariat and surrounding areas.