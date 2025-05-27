Landslide warnings issued for several areas in four districts

Landslide warnings issued for several areas in four districts

May 27, 2025   11:09 am

Early landslide warnings have been issued for multiple areas in four districts as heavy rainfall continues in parts of the island.

Landslide warnings will be in effect until 10:00 p.m. tomorrow (May 28), the National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO) said.

Accordingly, a Level 1 (Yellow) warning issued for several Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) and surrounding areas in the Galle, Kalutara, Kandy and Kegalle districts as follows:

Galle: Elpitiya Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.
Kalutara: Palindanuwara Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.
Kandy: Ganga Ihala Korale and Pasbage Korale Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.
Kegalle: Bulathkohupitiya, Ruwanwella, Aranayake and Yatiyanthota Divisional Secretariat and surrounding areas.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Dy Tourism Minister responds to reports of bikini ban in Arugam Bay (English)

Dy Tourism Minister responds to reports of bikini ban in Arugam Bay (English)

Dy Tourism Minister responds to reports of bikini ban in Arugam Bay (English)

Sri Lanka bids farewell to Queen of Sinhala Cinema, Malini Fonseka (English)

Sri Lanka bids farewell to Queen of Sinhala Cinema, Malini Fonseka (English)

President meets Lions Clubs Chief to strengthen youth mental health programs (English)

President meets Lions Clubs Chief to strengthen youth mental health programs (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'NPP govt is a govt for the people' - President tells new LG members (English)

'NPP govt is a govt for the people' - President tells new LG members (English)

Cases of dengue and chikungunya on the rise, Dy Health Minister (English)

Cases of dengue and chikungunya on the rise, Dy Health Minister (English)

Second-year student at Wayamba National College of Education commits suicide in hostel (English)

Second-year student at Wayamba National College of Education commits suicide in hostel (English)