Assistant Controller of Immigration Dept arrested for issuing three passports for Kehelbaddara Padme

An Assistant Controller of the Department of Immigration and Emigration has been arrested for allegedly issuing three forged passports for underworld kingpin Mandinu Padmasiri alias ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, Police said.

He has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), according to Police Media Spokesman Senior Superintendent of Police Buddhika Manatunga.

‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, who is currently in Dubai is also an accused in the murder of ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’.