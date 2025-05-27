Cabinet nod to recruit over 15,000 individuals to public service

Cabinet nod to recruit over 15,000 individuals to public service

May 27, 2025   12:14 pm

A proposal to fill 15,073 vacancies in the public service has been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the Department of Government Information, the Cabinet granted approval for the implementation of the recommendations of the Committee appointed to review the recruitment process in Sri Lanka’s public service and personnel management.

The Committee of Officers appointed under the chairmanship of the Secretary to the Prime Minister to review the recruitment process in the public service and personnel management had recommended recruitment for 15,073 vacancies in 18 line ministries, four provincial councils and two special expenditure units through two recommendation reports.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved to carry out the recruitments recommended in those reports.

