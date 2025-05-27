Over 1,000 killed, nearly 7,000 injured in road accidents in 2025

Over 1,000 killed, nearly 7,000 injured in road accidents in 2025

May 27, 2025   12:26 pm

A total of 1,062 individuals have been killed in 1,003 fatal road accidents so far this year as of May 25, 2025, Police Media Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manatunga stated.

SSP Manatunga confirmed this during the Ada Derana “BIG FOCUS” program.

Additionally, the Police Media Spokesperson stated that nearly 7,000 individuals sustained injuries in 2,064 road accidents reported thus far in 2025.

Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, four people have been killed in road accidents reported from several parts of the country.

