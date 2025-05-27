Chikungunya cases detected in Colombo and Gampaha, likely to spread in other regions

A warning has been issued by the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health regarding the potential spread of Chikungunya in several regions across the country.

According to Epidemiologist Dr. Chinthana Perera, the disease is currently prevalent in Kaduwela, Gothatuwa, and Battaramulla in the Colombo District, as well as in densely populated areas of the Gampaha District.

Dr. Perera noted that significant outbreaks of Chikungunya were previously reported in the years 2006, 2007, and 2008 in Sri Lanka.

He explained that common symptoms of the disease include fever, body aches, and joint pain accompanied by swelling. While most patients recover within a few days, some may continue to experience joint pain for a longer period.

Dr. Perera emphasized that the disease is transmitted by the Aedes mosquito—the same vector responsible for spreading dengue—but it is not contagious from person to person.

He further stressed the importance of heightened vigilance, particularly for expectant mothers, children, and individuals with chronic health conditions.