Red warning for strong winds and rough seas issued

A ‘Red’ alert warning has been issued for strong winds and rough seas for sea areas extending from Chilaw to Kankesanthurai via Puttalam and Mannar and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The advisory, issued at 12:30 p.m. today (27), will be effective for the next 24 hours until 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday (28).

Due to the impact of an active southwest monsoon weather condition, sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Kankesanthurai via Puttalam and Mannar and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be very rough at times with very strong gusty winds up to 50-60 kmph, the Met Department noted.

Naval and fishing communities have been advised not to venture into the above sea areas, until further notice.

The Met Department stated that the wave height (about 2.5 m – 3.0 m) may also increase in sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Naval and fishing communities have also been requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.