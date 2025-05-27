National Security Council to review MPs security requests - Acting IGP

Requests by Members of Parliament to increase their respective security detail will be forwarded to the National Security Council for consideration, Acting Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasuriya has said.

According to a release issued by the Communications Department of Parliament, the Acting IGP has stated that steps have been taken to provide necessary security to Members of Parliament who have received the final assessment reports regarding their security.

The Acting IGP expressed these views during a discussion held at the Parliament premises on Friday (May 23) under the patronage of Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne with the participation of the Acting IGP and the Director of the Ministerial Security Division and relevant officers.

Several opposition party leaders had requested a meeting with the Speaker on May 20, 2025 to discuss the concerns related to the security of MPs, the statement said.

Accordingly, a meeting was arranged following a discussion held by the Speaker on the same day with the Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala.

During the meeting, Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne had requested the Acting IGP to inform him of the progress of the assessment reports regarding the security of MPs.

The Acting IGP also briefed the attendees on the current security situation in the country and stressed that many of the recent killings were the result of clashes between criminal gangs and drug traffickers, and that local politicians have been identified as being involved in these crimes, the statement added further.

During the meeting, opposition party leaders highlighted the need for additional security for their party members. Accordingly, Member of Parliament (Dr.) Ramanathan Archchuna, suggested that if there were no provisions to provide them with necessary security, MPs should be provided with firearms for their own protection.

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa has said that in a country with high democratic characteristics, firearms should not be provided for each individual for security and that the relevant authorities should take steps to ensure the security of each citizen.

Also, MP Ravi Karunanayake expressed his views and said that it is appropriate to provide security to new MPs as their lives may be threatened due to their work against drug trafficking, the Parliamentary Communications Department added.

Furthermore, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and MP Ravi Karunanayake expressed their views and requested that if there are politicians in their parties involved in crimes, to reveal their information.

MP Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam and MP Dilith Jayaweera also expressed their views and said that it is appropriate to provide security to MPs who request for protection.

They said it is appropriate not to remove full security given to them until the security assessment reports are received and that action can be taken according to its recommendations.

The meeting was attended by Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, the Chief Opposition Whip Gayantha Karunathilaka, as well as the party leaders representing the opposition, the Acting Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasuriya, the Director of the Ministerial Security Division and a group of officers from the security forces.