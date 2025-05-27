Sri Lanka closely monitoring emergence of new COVID variant: Minister

Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa says the government is closely monitoring the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant that is spreading in several countries worldwide, including neighbouring India.

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet media briefing held today (27), the Minister assured that while there is currently no critical situation in Sri Lanka, precautionary measures have already been initiated, particularly at the airports.

“There have been some reports in Singapore and India. We are paying close attention to that. There has been no indication so far of a crisis like what we experienced in the past, but interventions are already underway at the airport,” Dr. Jayatissa said.

He emphasized that health and airport authorities have been alerted and are actively screening arrivals to minimize any risk of the virus entering the country.

Indian media recently reported that 1,009 new COVID-19 cases linked to the latest variant have been detected in India, with four related deaths recorded. The resurgence has sparked concerns across the region, prompting many countries to ramp up surveillance and preparedness.