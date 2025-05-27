Attention was drawn towards the decision by the government to provide state patronage to perform the final rites of late veteran actress Malini Fonseka, during today’s weekly Cabinet media briefing.

Cabinet Spokesman Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa was questioned over the government’s decision to conduct the final rites of late actress Malini Fonseka, with state patronage at Independence Square in Colombo, instead of giving full state honors as announced earlier.

Journalists raised questions as to why the government had previously stated that the funeral ceremony of Malini Fonseka would be given full state honors, but later provided state patronage.

In response, Minister Nalinda Jayatissa stated that there are several criteria to grant full state patronage and honors when conducting a funeral of a prominent figure and that the process and methods have been structured regarding how the government should act during such occasions—whether it is full state honor or other forms of patronage.

Minister Jayatissa said, “Accordingly, full state patronage was granted, and we ensured that all necessary facilities and honors, in line with state honors, were provided. We took a more inclusive approach, considering state patronage and the honor to be provided at such occasions. Additionally, what was more important was the consent of Malini Fonseka’s family members. We consulted with them before taking this decision. It was not only through formal methods, but we also considered their opinions and preferences. Based on their consent, certain decisions were made. Therefore, I believe that as a government, we have granted her the highest honor possible according to the family’s wishes. I believe they are satisfied with this.”



Meanwhile, journalists also sought clarification from the Minister about his statements in Parliament regarding the disbursement of funds from the President’s Fund to Malini Fonseka.



Minister Nalinda Jayatissa responded:

“In Parliament, I presented information regarding funds obtained by Members of Parliament from the President’s Fund. This concerned a sum of Rs. 1,220 million. I presented the details of funds obtained by several MPs, including Keheliya Rambukwella, Rajitha Senaratne, Dinesh Gunawardena, Dayasiri Jayasekara, and others.”