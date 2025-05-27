Deadline gazetted for submission of LG members lists

May 27, 2025   03:40 pm

The Election Commission has issued an urgent reminder to all political parties and independent groups to submit the names of their elected representatives to local government bodies, including the mandatory female members, before 12.00 midnight on May 30, 2025.

Issuing a statement in this regard, the election regulatory body said that despite the conclusion of the Local Government Elections more than three weeks ago, many parties and groups have yet to nominate the full list of members due to be appointed to their respective councils. 

This delay comes in the lead-up to the official commencement of the new term of local government institutions, set for June 2, 2025, as stipulated by Gazette Notification No. 2424/02 issued by the Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government on February 17, 2025, the statement highlighted.

The Commission stressed that, in accordance with the subject Minister’s order, the final list of elected and appointed members must be published in the Government Gazette prior to the beginning of the new term.

Therefore, the submission deadline is being enforced to ensure the gazetting process can proceed without delay, the Election Commission noted.

The Commission further emphasised that this directive has also been published in the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2438/13, dated May 27, 2025.

