Assistant Immigration Controller remanded over issuing passports for Kehelbaddara Padme

An Assistant Controller of the Department of Immigration and Emigration, who was arrested for allegedly issuing three forged passports for underworld kingpin Mandinu Padmasiri alias ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, has been ordered to be remand in custody until May 29, 2025.

This order was issued after he was produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (27).

He was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today, according to Police Media Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manatunga.

‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, who is currently hiding in Dubai, is also an accused in the murder of ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’.