Assistant Immigration Controller remanded over issuing passports for Kehelbaddara Padme

Assistant Immigration Controller remanded over issuing passports for Kehelbaddara Padme

May 27, 2025   03:42 pm

An Assistant Controller of the Department of Immigration and Emigration, who was arrested for allegedly issuing three forged passports for underworld kingpin Mandinu Padmasiri alias ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, has been ordered to be remand in custody until May 29, 2025.

This order was issued after he was produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (27).

He was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today, according to Police Media Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manatunga.

‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, who is currently hiding in Dubai, is also an accused in the murder of ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Dy Tourism Minister responds to reports of bikini ban in Arugam Bay (English)

Dy Tourism Minister responds to reports of bikini ban in Arugam Bay (English)

Sri Lanka bids farewell to Queen of Sinhala Cinema, Malini Fonseka (English)

Sri Lanka bids farewell to Queen of Sinhala Cinema, Malini Fonseka (English)

President meets Lions Clubs Chief to strengthen youth mental health programs (English)

President meets Lions Clubs Chief to strengthen youth mental health programs (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'NPP govt is a govt for the people' - President tells new LG members (English)

'NPP govt is a govt for the people' - President tells new LG members (English)

Cases of dengue and chikungunya on the rise, Dy Health Minister (English)

Cases of dengue and chikungunya on the rise, Dy Health Minister (English)