Case filed over misuse of funds by Sarana Gunawardena heard at Colombo HC

May 27, 2025   04:41 pm

The case filed against former Deputy Minister Sarana Gunawardena, who is accused of misappropriating over Rs. 12 million during the period leading up to the 2015 Presidential Election, was taken up for hearing again today (27) at the Colombo High Court.

Former Deputy Minister Gunawardena is accused of misappropriating over Rs. 12 million allocated by a Chinese company for welfare activities of 35 families displaced in Attanagalla, following the launch of a water project.

The case filed by the Attorney General was heard before Colombo High Court Judge Manjula Thilakaratne.

During today’s hearing, evidence was recorded from Anthony Pereira, who served as the Project Director of the Minuwangoda Water Supply Project under the National Water Supply and Drainage Board.

Subsequently, further examination of evidence was postponed until 7 August.

The High Court judge was also instructed to issue notice to individuals to appear in court at the next hearing.

According to court filings, a Chinese company had allocated funds for welfare activities of families displaced due to the water project implemented in Attanagalla.

However, the funds, totaling Rs. 12.91 million, intended for welfare activities, were allegedly misused for election campaign activities during the 2015 Presidential Election.

Accordingly, under the provisions of Section 389 of the Penal Code, the Attorney General had filed the case against Sarana Gunawardena.

