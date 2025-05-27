Notice on university admission issued by UGC

The deadline for the acceptance of applications for university admission for the academic year 2024/2025, for students who passed the 2024 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination will end at midnight on 30 May, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced.

Accordingly, the UGC has requested all eligible students to submit their applications online.

Students can submit their applications via the official website of the University Grants Commission at www.ugc.ac.lk.