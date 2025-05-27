Sri Lankan Parliamentary delegation led by Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Sri Lanka Dr. Rizvie Salih, who is visiting India for the PRIDE Capacity Building Program, has met with India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla.

Posting on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), the Indian External Affairs Minister appreciated the Sri Lankan Parliamentary delegation’s condemnation of terrorism and expressions of sympathy on the Pahalgam attack.

He noted that the discussions also focused on India’s Neighbourhood First policy, underpinned by strong people to people ties.

“Reiterated our commitment to Sri Lanka’s development and progress”, Dr. Jaishankar stated.

In a separate meeting, the delegation of Sri Lankan Parliamentarians also called on the Speaker of India’s Parliament (Lok Sabha) Om Birla.

Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla highlighted that the discussions with the Sri Lankan Parliamentary delegation reaffirmed the deep-rooted cultural, spiritual, and democratic bonds between India and Sri Lanka.

On a Facebook post, Om Birla stated: “Stressed that terrorism, in whatever form it may exist, is the biggest threat to our civilization and development today. Expressed hope that in the fight against terrorism, all countries will stay united with a common front and strategy. Thanked the Sri Lankan Delegation for expressing its solidarity in India’s fight against terrorism.”

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha has urged that Parliaments of the democratic countries need to work together against this global threat.

The discussions have also focused on the importance of parliamentary exchanges and capacity building, with special emphasis on how digital innovation and technology are strengthening legislative processes and public participation in both countries, according to Birla.

“It was heartening to note the growing collaboration between India and Sri Lanka in areas such as fintech, digital infrastructure, and connectivity—highlighted by the recent launch of UPI-based payment systems in Sri Lanka and improved tourism links through sea ferry and flight services”, he added.