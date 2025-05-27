Sri Lanka and Egypt to enhance defence cooperation

May 27, 2025   07:02 pm

The Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Sri Lanka, Adel Ibrahim paid a courtesy call on the Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sampath Thuyacontha, at the Ministry of Defence in Sri Jayawardenepura, Kotte, today (May 27).

The Defence Secretary warmly received the Egyptian Envoy upon his arrival and engaged in a cordial discussion centred on strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations. 

The talks focused particularly on enhancing defence cooperation, with special emphasis on academic and professional exchanges through the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC).

Both parties discussed opportunities for mutual collaboration in the areas of defence education, capacity building and international military training programs. They acknowledged the significance of the DSCSC’s international collaboration study package as a platform to foster deeper understanding and cooperation among partner nations, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Ambassador Ibrahim conveyed Egypt’s interest in deepening defence ties between the two nations, the statement added.

Defence Secretary expressed appreciation for Egypt’s continued friendship and support, reiterating Sri Lanka’s commitment to enhancing cooperation. Meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides pledging to explore further avenues for collaboration in the defence sphere.

