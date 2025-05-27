Indian and Sri Lankan men caught smuggling live animals at Thailand airport

Indian and Sri Lankan men caught smuggling live animals at Thailand airport

May 27, 2025   08:24 pm

Enhanced security checks on international flights at Suvarnabhumi Airport have resulted in the arrest of two foreign nationals attempting to smuggle live wild animals, with officials rescuing dozens of creatures destined for India and Sri Lanka.

Sadudee Phanthapakdee, Director of the CITES Management Authority’s Wildlife and Plant Protection Division, received reports from Komkrit Pinsai, Chief of the Wildlife Inspection Station at Suvarnabhumi Airport, detailing two separate wildlife trafficking incidents.

Indian National Case:

On the night of May 26, authorities intercepted a returned baggage shipment from Thai Airways flight TG326 arriving from Bengaluru, India. Officials seized 20 live blue iguanas and 2 live sulcata tortoises. Investigation revealed the package belonged to an Indian passenger who was attempting to travel from Bangkok to India on flight TG325.

Sri Lankan National Arrest:

Subsequently, officers arrested a Sri Lankan passenger attempting to board SriLankan Airlines flight UL405 from Suvarnabhumi to Colombo. Hidden in the suspect’s luggage were 2 live Hyacinth Macaws, 2 live meerkats, and 1 live prairie dog.

Both suspects face charges under Thailand’s Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act, Customs Act, and Animal Epidemic Act. The cases have been forwarded to investigators at Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station.

Sadudee emphasized that these successful operations reflect the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation’s commitment to collaborating with relevant agencies to strictly suppress illegal wildlife import and export activities, in line with the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry’s policy to protect the nation’s wildlife resources and ecosystems.

Source: Khaosod English
--Agencies

