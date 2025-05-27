Supplementary Medical Professionals strike temporarily suspended

May 27, 2025   10:31 pm

The strike initiated by officials of the medical laboratory services and physiotherapy sectors, affiliated with the Supplementary Medical Service, will be temporarily suspended tomorrow (28) at 8:00 a.m., according to Ravi Kumudesh, Chairman of the Joint Council for Professions Supplementary to Medicine (JCPSM).

This decision was made following a discussion held tonight (27).

The strike, which commenced today (27) at 8:00 a.m., was launched based on five key demands. These include concerns regarding the injustices faced by fellow health sciences graduates and issues related to professional promotions.

Chanaka Dharmawickrama, General Secretary of the JCPSM, had warned that the strike would continue indefinitely if the relevant authorities fail to address their demands. He also noted that other trade unions within the Supplementary Medical Service have expressed their intention to support the strike in the future.

