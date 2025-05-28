Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

May 28, 2025   06:02 am

Due to the influence of the active southwest monsoon weather condition, showery weather over the Western, and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts is likely to enhance during the next few days, the Department of Meteorology says.

In its latest weather forecast, the Met Department stated that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts today.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa province and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts. A few showers may occur in North-central province and in Mannar, Hambantota and Matale districts, it added.

Meanwhile, strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts, according to the Met Department.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

