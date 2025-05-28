Due to prevailing social stigma about menstruation, many women suffer in silence: PM Harini

The Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that many women silently endure pain and distress due to the societal stigma about menstruation, which is a completely natural biological process and emphasized the need to address this matter to protect women from this situation.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing the “Period Proud 2025” conference held today at the Galle Face Hotel in Colombo under the project titled “Collective Action Against Period Poverty (CAAPP).”

Addressing the event, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya further stated that menstruation should not be something women to be ashamed of as it is a natural biological process and emphasized that the menstrual health and period poverty are not merely health issues but matters that are closely connected to dignity, equality, and human rights.

The Prime Minister pointed out that according to a recent survey conducted in the regions of Trincomalee, Kandy, and Colombo, a significant number of schoolgirls are forced to miss school due to a lack of access to menstrual hygiene products and that many women are resorting to unsafe alternatives, which creates a highly dangerous situation.

Further highlighting, the Prime Minister stated that due to the prevailing societal stigma about menstrual health, many women suffer in silence and that this situation need to be changed along with an introduction to a need of a systematic and prompt plan to ensure that menstruation does not interfere with anyone’s health, education, or dignity.

The Prime Minister noted that the Ministry of Education has already implemented a program to provide free sanitary products to all schoolgirls over the age of 13 with special attention given to girls from low-income families while emphasizing that it is her personal belief that no girl should denied the right to the education because of her period.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that the possibility of implementing a program to distribute reusable sanitary pads starting next year is being considered. Further, the Prime Minister acknowledged that there have been requests to remove all taxes on feminine hygiene products and that although some progress has been made, achieving success will require comprehensive policies and reforms.

The Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya concluded by stating that discussions are currently taking place with the Ministry of Finance regarding the removal of taxes and that the support of civil society and the private sector is expected to move this initiative forward.

The event was attended by the French Ambassador Rémy Lambeau, representatives from the Family Planning Association of Sri Lanka, social activists, and other invitees.