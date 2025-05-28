Three individuals, including the motorcyclist involved in the shooting incident targeting the vehicle of former Executive Director of the National Lotteries Board, Thusitha Halloluwa, and two others have been arrested by the Colombo Range Crime Division, Sri Lanka Police said.

The suspects have been arrested yesterday (27) in Wattala and Kirulapone while four mobile phones they were in possession of have also been seized by the Colombo Range Crime Division.

The suspects aged 31, 32 and 40, are residents of Wattala and Colombo 14.

The trio is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (28).

Further investigations are being conducted by the Narahenpita Police and the Colombo Range Crime Division.

Three other suspects, including a female were arrested in relation to the incident previously.

They were remanded until 29 May after being produced before the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court.

On 17 May, two unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire at a vehicle carrying the former Executive Director of the National Lotteries Board (NLB), Thusitha Halloluwa, and his lawyer at Dabare Mawatha in Narahenpita.

It was later revealed that Halloluwa was assaulted and was subsequently admitted to hospital with injuries.

Additionally, a file belonging to Halloluwa was allegedly stolen during or immediately after the incident, police said.

Investigations into the incident were handed over to the Colombo Range Crime Division on the instructions of the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasuriya.