450kg of narcotics found in two vessels taken into custody in southern seas

Around 450kg of narcotics including heroin and crystal methamphetamine (ICE) have been found in the two multi-day fishing vessels detained in the deep seas off Sri Lanka’s southern coast yesterday (27), the Sri Lanka Navy said.

A total of 11 fishermen have also been arrested in relation to the incident, according to the Navy.

The fishermen are residents of Dondra, the Navy added.

The two vessels, which were taken over by the Navy, have been brought to the Dikkowita Fisheries Harbour.

According to the Sri Lanka Navy, the operation was carried out collaboratively by the Sri Lanka Navy and the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).