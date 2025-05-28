450kg of narcotics found in two vessels taken into custody in southern seas

450kg of narcotics found in two vessels taken into custody in southern seas

May 28, 2025   09:32 am

Around 450kg of narcotics including heroin and crystal methamphetamine (ICE) have been found in the two multi-day fishing vessels detained in the deep seas off Sri Lanka’s southern coast yesterday (27), the Sri Lanka Navy said.

A total of 11 fishermen have also been arrested in relation to the incident, according to the Navy.

The fishermen are residents of Dondra, the Navy added.

The two vessels, which were taken over by the Navy, have been brought to the Dikkowita Fisheries Harbour.

In a joint operation conducted in the deep seas off the southern coast, two multi-day fishing vessels carrying a large quantity of narcotics were taken into custody yesterday.

According to the Sri Lanka Navy, the operation was carried out collaboratively by the Sri Lanka Navy and the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka closely monitoring emergence of new COVID variant: Minister (English)

Sri Lanka closely monitoring emergence of new COVID variant: Minister (English)

Sri Lanka closely monitoring emergence of new COVID variant: Minister (English)

Landslide warnings issued for several areas in four districts (English)

Landslide warnings issued for several areas in four districts (English)

Tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka surpass 1 million in 2025 (English)

Tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka surpass 1 million in 2025 (English)

'There is a connection between container releases and the underworld,' - claims Udaya Gammanpila

'There is a connection between container releases and the underworld,' - claims Udaya Gammanpila

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Dy Tourism Minister responds to reports of bikini ban in Arugam Bay (English)

Dy Tourism Minister responds to reports of bikini ban in Arugam Bay (English)

Sri Lanka bids farewell to Queen of Sinhala Cinema, Malini Fonseka (English)

Sri Lanka bids farewell to Queen of Sinhala Cinema, Malini Fonseka (English)