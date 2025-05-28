Hearing of case against Harak Kata fixed for 9 June

Hearing of case against Harak Kata fixed for 9 June

May 28, 2025   10:35 am

The Colombo High Court today (28) ordered the case filed against three individuals, including notorious underworld figure Nadun Chithaka Wickremeratne, alias ‘Harak Kata’, who are accused of conspiring to escape from the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department, be taken up on 9 June.

Amidst strict security measures, the suspect, ‘Harak Kata’ was presented to court, Ada Reporter said.

On September 10, 2023, ‘Harak Kata’, who was being interrogated by eight CID officers, had reportedly attempted to poison them, with the help of a Police Constable.

During the questioning, “Harak Kata” had allegedly requested to go to the washroom and was escorted out of the interrogation room with his accomplice – the police constable, and another sub-inspector attached to the Police Special Task Force (STF), assigned for the suspect’s protection.

Although his handcuffs were removed at that point, the underworld kingpin had then walked out of the washroom acting as if he was still cuffed and had then attempted to snatch the STF officer’s firearm leading to a scuffle.

 

