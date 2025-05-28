Over 400 families in eight districts affected due to adverse weather

Over 400 families in eight districts have been affected owing to adverse weather conditions experienced across the country in recent days.

A total of 1,520 individuals in the Puttalam, Jaffna, Hambantota, Galle, Kalutara, Colombo, Ratnapura and Kegalle districts have been affected by heavy rains and gusty winds, according to the latest report issued by the Disaster Management Centre.

Eight people have sustained injuries while 325 houses have also been damaged owing to weather-related incidents, the DMC added.

Meanwhile, due to the influence of the active southwest monsoon weather condition, showery weather over the Western, and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Galle, Matara, Nuwara Eliya and Kandy districts is likely to enhance during the next few days, the Department of Meteorology said.

In its latest weather forecast, the Met Department stated that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts today.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa province and in the Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts. A few showers may occur in the North-central province and in the Mannar, Hambantota and Matale districts, it added.

Meanwhile, strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the central hills and in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in the Hambantota and Trincomalee districts, according to the Met Department.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.