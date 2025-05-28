36-hour water cut for several areas in Kandy

A 36-hour water cut will be imposed in several areas in Kandy from 2:00 p.m. today (28), the Office of the Municipal Commissioner of the Kandy Municipal Council has announced.

The water cut will be in effect until 2:00 a.m. on Friday (30), a statement from the office noted.

Accordingly, the water supply will be suspended to residences and offices along the Peradeniya road, William Gopallawa Mawatha, from the Kandy Court Complex to the Municipal Council junction, Asgiriya, Kandy Lake Round, Rajapihilla Mawatha, Buwelikada, Tennekumbura, Gurudeniya, Ampitiya, and all roads within the Kandy city.

The water cut has been attributed to the breakdown of the water supply line during the construction work of the Kandy Multimodal Transport Terminal Development Project.