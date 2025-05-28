36-hour water cut for several areas in Kandy

36-hour water cut for several areas in Kandy

May 28, 2025   10:46 am

A 36-hour water cut will be imposed in several areas in Kandy from 2:00 p.m. today (28), the Office of the Municipal Commissioner of the Kandy Municipal Council has announced.

The water cut will be in effect until 2:00 a.m. on Friday (30), a statement from the office noted.

Accordingly, the water supply will be suspended to residences and offices along the Peradeniya road, William Gopallawa Mawatha, from the Kandy Court Complex to the Municipal Council junction, Asgiriya, Kandy Lake Round, Rajapihilla Mawatha, Buwelikada, Tennekumbura, Gurudeniya, Ampitiya, and all roads within the Kandy city.

The water cut has been attributed to the breakdown of the water supply line during the construction work of the Kandy Multimodal Transport Terminal Development Project.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka closely monitoring emergence of new COVID variant: Minister (English)

Sri Lanka closely monitoring emergence of new COVID variant: Minister (English)

Sri Lanka closely monitoring emergence of new COVID variant: Minister (English)

Landslide warnings issued for several areas in four districts (English)

Landslide warnings issued for several areas in four districts (English)

Tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka surpass 1 million in 2025 (English)

Tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka surpass 1 million in 2025 (English)

'There is a connection between container releases and the underworld,' - claims Udaya Gammanpila

'There is a connection between container releases and the underworld,' - claims Udaya Gammanpila

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Dy Tourism Minister responds to reports of bikini ban in Arugam Bay (English)

Dy Tourism Minister responds to reports of bikini ban in Arugam Bay (English)

Sri Lanka bids farewell to Queen of Sinhala Cinema, Malini Fonseka (English)

Sri Lanka bids farewell to Queen of Sinhala Cinema, Malini Fonseka (English)