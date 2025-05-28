Duminda Dissanayake returns to Magazine Prison

Former Minister Duminda Dissanayake, who was previously remanded and transferred to the prison hospital for medical treatment, has been sent back to the Magazine Prison.

Dissanayake was initially moved to the prison hospital to receive specialist care as per a court order.

After a thorough examination by a specialist doctor, prison officials confirmed that he has now been sent back to the Magazine Prison and will remain in custody.

Dissanayake, who was arrested on May 23 in connection with an investigation led by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID), was remanded until May 29 after he was produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court.

The investigation pertains to the ownership of a gold-plated T-56 assault rifle discovered at a prominent apartment complex in Havelock Town on May 20.

The gold-plated T-56 assault rifle was discovered inside a woman’s travel bag at the apartment complex.