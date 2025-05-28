Duminda Dissanayake returns to Magazine Prison

Duminda Dissanayake returns to Magazine Prison

May 28, 2025   11:39 am

Former Minister Duminda Dissanayake, who was previously remanded and transferred to the prison hospital for medical treatment, has been sent back to the Magazine Prison.

Dissanayake was initially moved to the prison hospital to receive specialist care as per a court order.

After a thorough examination by a specialist doctor, prison officials confirmed that he has now been sent back to the Magazine Prison and will remain in custody.

Dissanayake, who was arrested on May 23 in connection with an investigation led by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID), was remanded until May 29 after he was produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court. 

The investigation pertains to the ownership of a gold-plated T-56 assault rifle discovered at a prominent apartment complex in Havelock Town on May 20.

The gold-plated T-56 assault rifle was discovered inside a woman’s travel bag at the apartment complex.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka closely monitoring emergence of new COVID variant: Minister (English)

Sri Lanka closely monitoring emergence of new COVID variant: Minister (English)

Landslide warnings issued for several areas in four districts (English)

Landslide warnings issued for several areas in four districts (English)

Tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka surpass 1 million in 2025 (English)

Tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka surpass 1 million in 2025 (English)

'There is a connection between container releases and the underworld,' - claims Udaya Gammanpila

'There is a connection between container releases and the underworld,' - claims Udaya Gammanpila

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Dy Tourism Minister responds to reports of bikini ban in Arugam Bay (English)

Dy Tourism Minister responds to reports of bikini ban in Arugam Bay (English)