Aswesuma welfare benefit allowances of over 70s for May credited

May 28, 2025   11:44 am

The “Aswesuma” welfare benefit allowances for this month (May) for those above the age of 70 years have been credited to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts today (28), the Welfare Benefits Board has announced.

The allowance has been transferred to the bank accounts of adults over the age of 70 who are part of families eligible under the “Aswesuma” program.

Accordingly, the Welfare Benefits Board stated that Rs. 2,963,830,000 has been credited to the bank accounts of 592,766 beneficiaries.

