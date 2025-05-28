Vraie Balthazaar will be Colombo Mayor  Minister Lal Kantha

Vraie Cally Balthazaar will be the Mayor of the Colombo Municipal Council, according to the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation, K.D. Lal Kantha.

Speaking to media in Kandy, Minister Lal Kantha said they have already established power in the Colombo Municipal Council and have finalized the appointment of the Mayor as well.

He said only the formalities and the official announcement is due.

Meanwhile, Minister Lal Kantha noted that the National People’s Power (NPP) will continue its expansion by joining hands with other political factions.

He said the NPP worked with several factions at the Presidential Election and Parliamentary Election and therefore the Local Government Election is no different.

According to Minister Lal Kantha, the NPP will work with other factions, where necessary, to establish power in local government bodies.

He said it is the democratic right of the NPP to establish power where it has secured a majority number of councilors.