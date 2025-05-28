Drug haul seized from two fishing vessels estimated to be over 600kg

May 28, 2025   01:42 pm

The haul of narcotics found in the two multi-day fishing trawlers detained in deep seas off Sri Lanka’s southern coast yesterday (27), has now been estimated to be over 600 kilograms, the Sri Lanka Navy said.

Acting on credible information, the Navy launched a special operation with the State Intelligence Service, the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) and the Regional Coordination Operation Centres, to intercept the two trawlers carrying a large quantity of narcotics.

Accordingly, 11 suspects and a haul of heroin and crystal methamphetamine (ICE) were taken into custody. 

The arrested individuals are residents of Dondra, the Navy added.

The drug-laden trawlers were escorted to the Dikkowita Fisheries Harbour today (28) where further inspection with the assistance of experts from the PNB was carried out. 

Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), along with the Commander of the Navy and the Acting Inspector General of Police, were present to inspect the seized narcotics.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Minister of Defence emphasized that security forces, in collaboration with local and foreign intelligence agencies and law enforcement authorities, have carried out coordinated drug raids across the island. He further stressed that strict legal action will be taken against all those involved in such activities, in a bid to create a society free of drugs.

The precise weight of the seized drugs is still being determined, the Navy said. 

The confiscated narcotics, the suspects, and the multi-day fishing trawlers will be handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau for further legal action.

