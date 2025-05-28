President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has held discussions with stakeholders on the pressing challenges currently affecting the export-oriented industrial sector and explored potential solutions to address them effectively.

The meeting between President Dissanayake and the heads of institutions under the Ministry of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development was held at the Presidential Secretariat, today (28).

During the meeting, the progress of initiatives implemented by the Ministry thus far was also reviewed, the President’s Media Division said.

The President examined future plans and discussed the need to develop a comprehensive long-term industrial development strategy to strengthen and sustain the export sector, according to the PMD.

Minister of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development Sunil Handunnetti, Deputy Minister Chathuranga Abeysinghe, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Mahinda Siriwardana, Secretary to the Ministry of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development Thilaka Jayasundara, Senior Additional Secretary to the President Russell Aponsu and several other senior officials attended the meeting.