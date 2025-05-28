President holds talks to develop long-term strategy to strengthen Sri Lankas export sector

President holds talks to develop long-term strategy to strengthen Sri Lankas export sector

May 28, 2025   02:35 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has held discussions with stakeholders on the pressing challenges currently affecting the export-oriented industrial sector and explored potential solutions to address them effectively. 

The meeting between President Dissanayake and the heads of institutions under the Ministry of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development was held at the Presidential Secretariat, today (28). 

During the meeting, the progress of initiatives implemented by the Ministry thus far was also reviewed, the President’s Media Division said.

The President examined future plans and discussed the need to develop a comprehensive long-term industrial development strategy to strengthen and sustain the export sector, according to the PMD.

Minister of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development Sunil Handunnetti, Deputy Minister Chathuranga Abeysinghe, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Mahinda Siriwardana, Secretary to the Ministry of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development Thilaka Jayasundara, Senior Additional Secretary to the President Russell Aponsu and several other senior officials attended the meeting.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Fishermen apprehended with massive narcotics haul brought ashore, educated on offence before arrest

Fishermen apprehended with massive narcotics haul brought ashore, educated on offence before arrest

Fishermen apprehended with massive narcotics haul brought ashore, educated on offence before arrest

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka closely monitoring emergence of new COVID variant: Minister (English)

Sri Lanka closely monitoring emergence of new COVID variant: Minister (English)

Landslide warnings issued for several areas in four districts (English)

Landslide warnings issued for several areas in four districts (English)

Tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka surpass 1 million in 2025 (English)

Tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka surpass 1 million in 2025 (English)

'There is a connection between container releases and the underworld,' - claims Udaya Gammanpila

'There is a connection between container releases and the underworld,' - claims Udaya Gammanpila

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin