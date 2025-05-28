The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (28) granted permission to detain and question the three individuals arrested yesterday over the shooting incident targeting the vehicle of former Executive Director of the National Lotteries Board (NLB), Thusitha Halloluwa, for 24 hours, Ada Derana reporter said.

The suspects were presented before Colombo Additional Magistrate Pasan Amarasena.

During today’s proceedings, Police informed court that the investigations regarding the suspects have not been completed and sought permission to detain the trio.

Considering the request, the Magistrate granted permission for the suspects to be detained and questioned for 24 hours.

This case was heard at the Magistrate’s official residence.

One of the suspects, identified as Mohammad Shafni, informed the Magistrate that he wished to make a personal statement.

The Magistrate, having granted permission to detain and question the three suspects, ordered the prison officers to present the other three suspects who are already in custody in connection with this case to court tomorrow (29).

Three individuals, including the motorcyclist involved in the shooting incident were arrested yesterday (27) in Wattala and Kirulapone.

The suspects aged 31, 32 and 40, are residents of Wattala and Colombo 14.

Three other suspects, including a female were arrested in relation to the incident previously.

They were remanded until 29 May after being produced before the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court.

On 17 May, two unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire at a vehicle carrying the former Executive Director of the National Lotteries Board (NLB), Thusitha Halloluwa, and his lawyer at Dabare Mawatha in Narahenpita.

It was later revealed that Halloluwa was assaulted and was subsequently admitted to hospital with injuries.

Additionally, a file belonging to Halloluwa was allegedly stolen during or immediately after the incident, police said.

Investigations into the incident were handed over to the Colombo Range Crime Division on the instructions of the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasuriya.