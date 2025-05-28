Sri Lanka secured a bronze medal in the 4x400m Mixed Relay event at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships currently being held in South Korea.

The Lankan quartet of Sadew Vimansa Rajakaruna, Lakshima Mendis, Kalinga Kumarage and Harshani Fernando finished the final in third place after clocking a time of 3 minutes 21.95 seconds.

India won the gold medal in the event while China secured the silver.

Although it was announced that China and Sri Lanka were disqualified for lane infringements, following an appeal by respective athletics federations, the medals were reinstated.

Earlier, Kalinga Kumarage secured the bronze medal in the Men’s 400m event at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships.

Kumarage clocked a season best time of 45.55s to finish third in the Men’s 400m final at the Championships being held at the Gumi Civic Stadium in Gumi.

Ammar Ismail Ibrahim of Qatar won the gold medal with a time of 45.33s while Japan’s Kentaro Sato secured the bronze medal after clocking 45.50s in the 400m final.

Sri Lanka’s Nadeesha Ramanayake clocked 54.70s in the Women’s 400m final and was placed seventh.

The 26th Asian Athletics Championships is taking place in Gumi, South Korea until 31 May.