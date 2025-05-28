Assets worth Rs. 100 million linked to notorious cannabis trafficker suspended

Assets worth Rs. 100 million linked to notorious cannabis trafficker suspended

May 28, 2025   09:16 pm

The Illegal Assets Investigation Division of Sri Lanka Police today (28) suspended assets worth around Rs. 100 million belonging to J.A. Jayasinghe, alias ‘Bathala Heenmahattaya’ — a resident of Embilipitiya, who is suspected by security forces to be the largest cannabis trafficker in the country.

The suspended assets include a building with a pharmacy located opposite the Embilipitiya General Hospital and a hotel located opposite Chandrika Lake.

The properties had been purchased in the name of the suspect’s wife, and the couple has failed to disclose how they acquired the funds used to purchase the assets.

Accordingly, the relevant properties have been suspended for a period of seven days.

The suspect, who was arrested in connection with the seized assets, is scheduled to be produced before the Wellawaya Magistrate tomorrow (29), police said.

