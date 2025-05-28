12 spots filled: Who will complete the Miss World 2025 top 40?

12 spots filled: Who will complete the Miss World 2025 top 40?

May 28, 2025   09:57 pm

The countdown to Miss World 2025 finals has begun as 40 contestants, including fast-track winners and judge selections from around the world, prepare to compete in Telengana, Hyderabad.

The 40 contestants who reach the quarterfinals will compete for the Miss World crown in the final round. 

So far, one contestant each from the Sports Challenge and Talent Challenge, four from the Head-to-Head Challenge, four from the Top Model competition, and four from the Beauty with a Purpose category—a total of 14 winners—have fast-tracked their way into the quarterfinals.

The organizers stated that the remaining 26 contestants will be selected by judges from the Americas-Caribbean, Africa, Europe, and Asia-Oceania continents.

Notably, Miss World Indonesia and Wales have emerged as winners in two competitions. Accordingly, only 12 spots in the top 40 have been finalized, meaning 28 more contestants still need to be selected.

In the next round, the top 20 will be selected—five from each continent. Before the finale, the top 8 will be chosen, with two from each continent. 

Finally, only one contestant from each continent—four in total—will remain to compete for the crown. Among them, one will be crowned the winner, and the other three will be named the first, second, and third runners-up.

Following are the contestants who have been advanced to the quarter finals so far; 

Sports Challenge: Eliise Randmaa – Miss World Estonia
Talent Challenge: Monica Kezia Sembiring – Miss World Indonesia 

Head to Head round
Asia & Oceania: Idil Bilgen – Miss World Türkiye
Europe: Millie-Mae Adams – Miss World Wales
Africa: Faith Bwalya – Miss World Zambia
Americas & Caribbean: Anna-Lise Nanton – Miss World Trinidad and Tobago

Top model
Europe: Jasmine Gerhardt – Miss World Ireland 
Africa: Selma Kamanya – Miss World Namibia
Asia & Oceania: Nandini Gupta – Miss World India 
Americas & Caribbean: Aurélie Joachim – Miss World Martinique

Beauty with a purpose
Valeria Pérez - Miss World Puerto Rico
Natasha Nyonyozi - Miss World Uganda
Milliemae Adams - Miss World Wales
Monica Kezia - Miss World Indonesia

--With agencies inputs

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Cost of living in Sri Lanka has doubled since 2021  CBSL (English)

Cost of living in Sri Lanka has doubled since 2021  CBSL (English)

Cost of living in Sri Lanka has doubled since 2021  CBSL (English)

Postal workers to launch token strike from midnight (English)

Postal workers to launch token strike from midnight (English)

Drug haul seized from two fishing vessels estimated to be over 778kg (English)

Drug haul seized from two fishing vessels estimated to be over 778kg (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Fishermen apprehended with massive narcotics haul brought ashore, educated on offence before arrest

Fishermen apprehended with massive narcotics haul brought ashore, educated on offence before arrest

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka closely monitoring emergence of new COVID variant: Minister (English)

Sri Lanka closely monitoring emergence of new COVID variant: Minister (English)

Landslide warnings issued for several areas in four districts (English)

Landslide warnings issued for several areas in four districts (English)