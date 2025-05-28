12 spots filled: Who will complete the Miss World 2025 top 40?

The countdown to Miss World 2025 finals has begun as 40 contestants, including fast-track winners and judge selections from around the world, prepare to compete in Telengana, Hyderabad.

The 40 contestants who reach the quarterfinals will compete for the Miss World crown in the final round.

So far, one contestant each from the Sports Challenge and Talent Challenge, four from the Head-to-Head Challenge, four from the Top Model competition, and four from the Beauty with a Purpose category—a total of 14 winners—have fast-tracked their way into the quarterfinals.

The organizers stated that the remaining 26 contestants will be selected by judges from the Americas-Caribbean, Africa, Europe, and Asia-Oceania continents.

Notably, Miss World Indonesia and Wales have emerged as winners in two competitions. Accordingly, only 12 spots in the top 40 have been finalized, meaning 28 more contestants still need to be selected.

In the next round, the top 20 will be selected—five from each continent. Before the finale, the top 8 will be chosen, with two from each continent.

Finally, only one contestant from each continent—four in total—will remain to compete for the crown. Among them, one will be crowned the winner, and the other three will be named the first, second, and third runners-up.

Following are the contestants who have been advanced to the quarter finals so far;

Sports Challenge: Eliise Randmaa – Miss World Estonia

Talent Challenge: Monica Kezia Sembiring – Miss World Indonesia

Head to Head round

Asia & Oceania: Idil Bilgen – Miss World Türkiye

Europe: Millie-Mae Adams – Miss World Wales

Africa: Faith Bwalya – Miss World Zambia

Americas & Caribbean: Anna-Lise Nanton – Miss World Trinidad and Tobago

Top model

Europe: Jasmine Gerhardt – Miss World Ireland

Africa: Selma Kamanya – Miss World Namibia

Asia & Oceania: Nandini Gupta – Miss World India

Americas & Caribbean: Aurélie Joachim – Miss World Martinique

Beauty with a purpose

Valeria Pérez - Miss World Puerto Rico

Natasha Nyonyozi - Miss World Uganda

Milliemae Adams - Miss World Wales

Monica Kezia - Miss World Indonesia

