Fairly heavy showers expected today

The Department of Meteorology says that showery condition is expected to be enhanced in the Southwestern part of the island from today (29) evening.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, the department stated.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts. A few showers may occur in North-central province and in Mannar and Hambantota districts, it added.

Meanwhile, strong winds of about 50-60 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

Fairly strong winds about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times elsewhere of the island, according to the Met Department.