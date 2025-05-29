Draft Bill gazetted to establish Gambling Regulatory Authority

May 29, 2025   08:24 am

The draft bill to establish a Gambling Regulatory Authority has been gazetted under the directives of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

The Bill has been drafted to provide for the establishment of the Gambling Regulatory Authority, to repeal the Horse Racing Betting Ordinance, the Gambling Ordinance, and the Casino Ordinance, and to make provisions for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Once tabled in Parliament and passed, the draft bill will come into effect as the Gambling Regulatory Authority Act.

The Gambling Regulatory Authority will be established as an independent body with a broad and comprehensive mandate. It will be tasked with implementing several key proposals, including the collection of gambling-related revenue, ensuring transparency and good governance in gambling operations, and preventing illegal gambling activities.

