Civil Aviation employees withdraw from overtime duties

Civil Aviation employees withdraw from overtime duties

May 29, 2025   08:27 am

The Association of Civil Aviation Employees has resorted to trade union action from midnight yesterday (28), in protest over issues related to their overtime (OT) payments.

The association stated that all its members have withdrawn from performing overtime duties and that the trade union action will continue until a proper resolution is provided.

Meanwhile, the Union of Post and Telecommunication Officers says it plans to hand over a memorandum outlining their demands to the Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, today (29).

The union stated that following a protest scheduled to take place in front of the postal headquarters this morning, members will march to the Ministry of Health to hand over the memorandum.

The union commenced a two-day island-wide strike yesterday afternoon (28), based on 15 demands.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Cost of living in Sri Lanka has doubled since 2021  CBSL (English)

Cost of living in Sri Lanka has doubled since 2021  CBSL (English)

Cost of living in Sri Lanka has doubled since 2021  CBSL (English)

Postal workers to launch token strike from midnight (English)

Postal workers to launch token strike from midnight (English)

Drug haul seized from two fishing vessels estimated to be over 778kg (English)

Drug haul seized from two fishing vessels estimated to be over 778kg (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Fishermen apprehended with massive narcotics haul brought ashore, educated on offence before arrest

Fishermen apprehended with massive narcotics haul brought ashore, educated on offence before arrest

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka closely monitoring emergence of new COVID variant: Minister (English)

Sri Lanka closely monitoring emergence of new COVID variant: Minister (English)

Landslide warnings issued for several areas in four districts (English)

Landslide warnings issued for several areas in four districts (English)