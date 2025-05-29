Civil Aviation employees withdraw from overtime duties

The Association of Civil Aviation Employees has resorted to trade union action from midnight yesterday (28), in protest over issues related to their overtime (OT) payments.

The association stated that all its members have withdrawn from performing overtime duties and that the trade union action will continue until a proper resolution is provided.

Meanwhile, the Union of Post and Telecommunication Officers says it plans to hand over a memorandum outlining their demands to the Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, today (29).

The union stated that following a protest scheduled to take place in front of the postal headquarters this morning, members will march to the Ministry of Health to hand over the memorandum.

The union commenced a two-day island-wide strike yesterday afternoon (28), based on 15 demands.