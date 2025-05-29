No data lost or harmed in cyberattack on info system: Pensions Dept

May 29, 2025   09:20 am

The Department of Pensions has stated that no data was damaged or lost in the recent cyberattack on its information systems.

In an official statement, the department assured the public that measures have been taken to restore the functionality of its online systems to ensure uninterrupted service delivery.

The cyberattack, which targeted the department’s information security infrastructure in the first week of April, prompted immediate action. The department stated that its technical teams began restoring affected systems as soon as they were notified of the breach.

It further confirmed that the reactivation process has not resulted in any data loss or damage.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the incident has been launched in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (SLCERT) to determine the source and nature of the attack.

