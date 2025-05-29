Body of male found floating in Olupattawa Lake

A body of a male has been found floating in Olupattawa Lake in Siyabalagoda, Kahathuduwa, police said.

The man is believed to be over 50 years old.

Based on a tip-off received through the 119 Police Emergency Hotline, officers attached to the Kahathuduwa Police had rushed to the Olupattawa Lake. During their inspection, they had found a body floating near the lake’s anicut.

Police stated that the man was wearing a yellow T-shirt and shorts.

According to information received from residents, around four people were seen consuming alcohol near the anicut earlier in the day, and one of the individuals was reportedly wearing a yellow T-shirt.



Police have launched an investigation to determine whether the man was murdered or if he accidentally fell into the water and drowned.