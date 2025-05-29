Mahindananda sentenced to 20 years RI; Nalin Fernando gets 25 years RI

The Colombo High Court has sentenced former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage to 20 years and former Sathosa Chairman Nalin Fernando to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment, after they were found guilty of causing millions of losses to the government by importing Carrom boards and checkers (Daam) boards for distribution to sports clubs during the 2015 Presidential Election.

Presenting facts before the court before the verdict was delivered, the prosecuting lawyer representing the Bribery Commission stated that the defendants had knowingly abused their official powers by authorizing the purchase of 14,000 Carrom boards and 11,000 checkers boards through Sathosa, a state-owned enterprise, leading to significant financial damage to public funds.

She highlighted the deliberate nature of the offenses, emphasizing that the misuse of official authority resulted in a loss exceeding Rs. 53 million, which was collected from taxpayers. She urged the court to issue a firm judgment to serve as a deterrent against future corruption and to encourage those committed to combating such offenses.

The Bribery Commission had filed charges in the Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar in 2019 against former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage and former Sathosa Chairman Nalin Fernando, who is also a former Trade Minister, for causing a loss of over Rs. 53 million to the government through irregular procurement Carrom boards and checkers (Daam) boards for distribution to sports clubs during the 2015 Presidential Election.